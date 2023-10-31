''At Least She Didn't Suffer'': Mother Of Israeli-German Woman Who Was Killed By Hamas

Ms Louk, a tattoo artist, had German and Israeli citizenship.

Shani Louk, an Israeli-German woman who had been captured by Hamas operatives on October 7, has died and her body has been found by the Israeli troops in Gaza, her family and the Israeli government confirmed today. After her death, the woman's mother Ricarda Louk said she found some relief in the fact that her daughter ''didn't suffer'', New York Post reported.

The 23-year-old was taken hostage when she was attending the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border, which became one of the targets of a surprise Hamas attack on October 7. She had also been paraded naked in a pick-up truck after being captured. In videos that were shared in the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks, she was seen lying face down in a pickup truck. However, she was recognised by her distinctive tattoos and dreadlocks.

Her mother initially thought her daughter survived the attack and was unconscious. However, she now believes her daughter was killed the same day Hamas launched its attack, possibly by being shot in the head.

On Monday, members of Louk's family said they received a letter from the Israeli Zaka rescue service saying her remains had been recovered and identified, Independent reported. A family source said that a part of a body had been found that was matched to Ms Louk's DNA.

''I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead. Her skull was found. That means those barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head. What we saw on the Gaza-Israel border goes far beyond a pogrom. We saw a slaughterhouse. We saw the blood flowing in the streets. We have seen the most horrific tragedies imaginable,'' Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Germany's Bild newspaper.

The Israeli President also said the identification process took so long because the "people were brutally abused, burned or dismembered".

The Israeli foreign ministry said Ms Louk had experienced ''unfathomable horrors''.

Sharing the news of her death on X, Israel said, "Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing.''

More than 260 people were killed at the Tribe of Supernova Music Festival, according to Israeli media reports.

Ms Louk, a tattoo artist, had German and Israeli citizenship. She lived in Israel but spent part of her childhood in Portland, Oregon, where she attended kindergarten at the Jewish Portland Academy.