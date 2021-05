The gunshots sent bystanders at the site scrambling for cover (File)

Multiple gunshots were heard on Tuesday at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died, sending bystanders at the site on the one year anniversary of his death scrambling for cover, the Associated Press reported.

An AP reporter heard as many as 30 gunshots, the news agency said on Twitter.

