NASA said water was in the form of hydrated clay minerals

A sample of rock and dust retrieved from the asteroid Bennu contains water and carbon molecules, both building blocks for life as we know it, NASA chief Bill Nelson said Wednesday.

They are "exactly the kinds of material that we wanted to find," said Nelson, adding the water was in the form of hydrated clay minerals.

