Assassination Attempt Makes Trump Rewrite Convention Speech: Report

Donald Trump's convention speech will now focus on unity - and not aimed at President Joe Biden's policies - after the assassination attempt that he believes has changed the election discourse.

Images showing Trump with a bloodied face after the attack have sparked a wave of sympathy for the 78-year-old Republican, who is now galvanizing his supporters by exhibiting defiant resilience.

He has rewritten his conversion speech entirely in light of the shooting, he told Washington Examiner a day after the attack.

Trump, who will be nominated as the official Republican candidate against Democrat Joe Biden at this convention later this evening, said he wanted to take advantage of the historic moment.

He said his speech aimed at Biden's policies would have been "one of the most incredible speeches", but it's going to be a "whole different speech now."

Trump said he has switched from trying to excite his voter base to demonstrating his belief that Saturday's attack had entirely changed the election campaign. His speech, the report cited him as saying, will meet the moment that history demands.

"This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would've been two days ago," said the Republican.

A bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday as the Secret Service bundled the former president to safety. Videos in slow-motion showed a simple head tilt by Trump saved a tragedy.

Trump said he had turned away from the crowd to a screen showing data that he was using in his speech - which saved him from death. "God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," he posted online after the attack.

On raising his hand when the Secret Service was leading him off the stage, he told the Washington Examiner he wanted to let the people know that he was alright. The photo showing Trump holding his fist in the air as blood ran down his face has already become iconic this election season.

The attack claimed the life of a bystander while snipers shot dead the gunman, later identified as Thomas Crooks.