Ashley St Clair Sells Tesla, Blames Elon Musk For Child Support Cuts

MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair has claimed that Elon Musk reduced financial support for their child by 60 per cent, forcing her to sell her $100K Tesla. Ms Clair, a conservative political commentator and influencer, said the Musk-owned company's stock prices showed she was not the only one cleaning up after his messes.

This came after Ms Clair, who claims to have given birth to Tesla CEO's 13th child, said, "I need to make up for the 60 per cent cut that Elon made to our son's child support."

"You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes," she added.

Ms Clair has accused the billionaire of punishing their son instead of taking responsibility. Her accusation came after Musk commented to show his willingness to determine paternity on far-right activist Laura Loomer's X post.

He said, "I don't know if the child is mine or not, but I am not against finding out. No court order is needed." He also alleged that despite not knowing for sure, he has given Ashley $2.5M and is sending her $500k/year."

I don't know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

Ms Clair responded to his tweet and said, "Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused."

Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused.



And you weren't sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) March 31, 2025

Calling him a petulant man-child, she added, "And you weren't sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary... until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for "disobedience." But you're really only punishing your son."

Asked if Musk was being "vindictive" towards her, she said this was how Musk typically reacted when women spoke up or criticised him, The NY Post reported.

In February this year, Ms Clair announced that Musk was the father of her five-month-old child. She said she kept the details confidential for the child's protection but chose to make them public after discovering that tabloids were already preparing to publish the story.

Elon Musk, married thrice, has fathered 12 children. He had six children from his first marriage with Justine Wilson. One of their children died, while the surviving five are twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

The 52-year-old then had three children with his second wife, musician Grimes. The kids are Techno Mechanicus, Exa Dark Siderael, and X.

He has three children -- twins Strider and Azure, and a third child born in June 2024 -- with current partner Shivon Zilis, Director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink.