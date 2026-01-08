"Ashamed": Trump Slams Republicans Who Voted To Curb His Military Powers

US President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at a handful of Republican senators for their "stupidity" in voting to limit his military powers, after a secretive raid that captured Venezuela's leader, Nicolas Maduro.

"Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Five Republicans voted with Democrats to advance the legislation barring further US hostilities against Venezuela without explicit congressional authorisation. A vote on final passage is expected next week.

