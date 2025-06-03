Asaduddin Owaisi And Team Return After Cornering Pak Over "Terror" In Middle East

India's all-party delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Baijayant Panda, has returned after a landmark diplomatic mission to key countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The delegation, comprising members of Parliament (MPs), visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria and briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam under Operation Sindoor, its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation also included BJP members of parliament (MPs) Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, along with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and nominated Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu. Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also accompanied the legislators.

Speaking to NDTV after landing in India, Rajya Sabha MP Sandhu said that the core message conveyed throughout the trip was India's strong position against terrorism and its commitment to peace.

"India will no longer remain silent in the face of terrorism from Pakistan and will respond strongly," Sandhu declared, underlining India's stance of zero tolerance toward terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

During the tour, the delegation engaged in high-level meetings with officials and parliamentarians in each country, highlighting India's message of unity in diversity and promoting stronger bilateral ties.

"We have interacted with the officials and parliamentarians of the respective countries and informed the world of the message that India stands for - unity in diversity," Sandhu said.

The outreach also focused on expanding diplomatic and strategic cooperation in counter-terrorism, economic collaboration, and cultural exchange. Sandhu noted that the delegation carried forward the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of projecting India as a peaceful, inclusive, and resilient democracy on the global stage.

"We have put out PM Modi's message and vision - of zero tolerance towards terror - and made it clear that India is determined to play a decisive role in global peace and security," he said.