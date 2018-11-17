As Maldives Come Out Of China's Shadow, PM Modi To Meet President-Elect

Maldives under new leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is reviewing Chinese investments worth millions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in the Maldives shortly to attend the inauguration of President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the Indian Ocean archipelago, where no Indian prime minister has gone in the last seven years. Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was the last Indian PM to visit the island nation in November 2011.

"Recent elections in the Maldives represent the collective aspirations of the people for democracy, rule of law and a prosperous future. We in India strongly desire to see a stable, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Republic of Maldives," PM Modi tweeted hours before he took a flight to the Maldives.

Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen, 59, had been expected to romp home in the September 23 elections, with opposition leaders jailed or exiled, and warnings that he would try to fix the vote, but in a surprise turn of events, 54-year-old united opposition candidate Mr Solih was declared the winner, sparking celebrations across the tropical holiday destination.

The US, its allies and India have been concerned by growing Chinese influence in the strategically positioned Indian Ocean archipelago, especially under Mr Yameen's authoritarian rule.

I will convey to the new Maldivian Government of Mr. Solih the desire of the Indian Government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, connectivity & human resource development. https://t.co/fTmMnNbEyX - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2018

"India and the Maldives share a strong partnership rooted in history, strong bonds between our peoples, and their shared aspiration for peace and prosperity. My government's vision of inclusive development sabka saath, sabka vikaas extends to all our neighbours too," PM Modi wrote on his official Facebook page.

The Maldivian President-elect has highlighted the need to maintain close ties with immediate neighbours over other nations, and his team is reviewing Chinese investments, projects and debt worth millions of dollars.

In October, former Maldivian President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, 80, had said India played a positive role in restoring democracy in the Maldives by "exerting pressure" on the former regime led by defeated pro-China strongman Abdulla Yameen.

A political turmoil in the island nation was triggered by imposition of emergency in February and jailing of several opposition leaders, including Mr Gayoom, a half-brother of Mr Yameen.

PM Modi landing in the Maldives is a sign that years of cold ties with the Maldives because of Mr Yameen's closeness to China is behind now. An ongoing constitutional crisis in Sri Lanka is also said to be linked to India and China's tussle over expansion of their influence in the Indian Ocean region.