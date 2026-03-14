The Other Route Options For Global Shipping If Hormuz Remains Blocked

Drones, cruise missiles and fighter jets have become a common sight for sailors stranded on oil tankers and cargo ships in the Gulf after Iran threatened to open fire on vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US-Israel's unilateral declaration of war.

With the Strait of Hormuz severely disrupted, other sea routes have become increasingly important.

Cape of Good Hope (around Southern Africa)

One of the fallback routes could be around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. Ships travelling between Asia, the Middle East and Europe can bypass the Middle East chokepoints entirely by sailing around Africa.

Despite the added cost, the route has already been used more frequently during recent security disruptions in the Red Sea and West Asia.

Red Sea-Suez Canal Corridor

Another pathway connects the Indian Ocean to Europe through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Ships usually move from the Arabian Sea through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait into the Red Sea before entering the canal to reach the Mediterranean.

This corridor is one of the fastest trade routes between Asia and Europe and carries a significant portion of Persian Gulf energy exports heading west. The route, however, is vulnerable because traffic must pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow chokepoint linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Bab el-Mandeb Strait: Alternative Export Outlet?

Kharg Island, about 24 km off Iran's mainland coast, has long been the country's main oil export hub, handling around 90 per cent of its crude shipments before tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to CNBC.

Iran has recently resumed loading tankers at the Jask oil and gas terminal on the Gulf of Oman, south of the Strait. The facility is outside the chokepoint and could provide an alternative outlet for crude exports.

Why Ships Keep Their Distance From Abu Musa Island

Sailors tend to avoid waters near Abu Musa because the island lies close to the Strait of Hormuz. Abu Musa, along with the islands of Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, is controlled by Iran but claimed by the United Arab Emirates.

The Strait of Hormuz is about 33 kilometres wide at its narrowest point, but the deep-water lanes used by large oil tankers are narrower. These routes pass between Abu Musa and the Tunb islands.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is reportedly using Abu Musa and the other islands as operating bases in the US-Iran war. Abu Musa is believed to host missile batteries, drone facilities and ports for fast attack and minelaying boats.