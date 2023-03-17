GPT-4 can generate content from both image and text prompts.

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company behind ChatGPT, recently unveiled its new and more advanced model called GPT-4. The latest version is said to be more creative and accurate in its response and has better problem-solving capabilities than ChatGPT. Ever since its launch, users have been busy trying out the new chatbot to determine its efficiency.

A Twitter user who goes by the name YourPOP shared what GPT-4 answered when he asked the chatbot about ''how can humans get along.''

''In other news, I just subscribed to Chat GPT PLUS to give GPT-4 a try. The first question I asked was || How can we as humans all just get along? Praying for humanity,'' reads the caption.

In other news, I just subscribed to Chat GPT PLUS to give GPT-4 a try. The first question I asked was || How can we as humans all just get along?



— YourPOP (@Yourpop8) March 16, 2023

The chatbot answered that being an “AI language model” it can offer some “general thoughts” on the matter and then goes on to list a few things that humans can ''strive to get along with one another.''

Here's the full answer:

''As an AI language model, I can offer some general thoughts on how humans can strive to get along with one another. One of the most important things we can do to get along with others is to cultivate empathy and understanding.

This means taking the time to listen to others' perspectives, recognizing their experiences and emotions, and striving to see the world from their point of view. We can also work to be more accepting and tolerant of differences, recognizing that diversity is a strength and that everyone has something valuable to contribute.''

About GPT-4

According to OpenAI, GPT-4 is a “large multimodal model”, which means it can generate content from both image and text prompts. GPT-4 can handle up to 25,000 words which enables users to have longer conversations with it and create long-form content.

According to the company blog, the latest chatbot is "more creative and collaborative than ever before" and would "solve difficult problems with greater accuracy" than its earlier versions. The company has claimed that GPT-4 is advanced in three areas, including creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling.

It can write screenplays, learn a user's writing styles, and compose songs. The model has broader general knowledge allowing it to solve difficult problems with greater accuracy.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, called GPT-4 ''our most capable and aligned model yet.'' He also cautioned that ''it is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it.''