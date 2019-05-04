Around 50 Rockets Fired At Israel From Gaza: Army

The army said earlier it had targeted two rocket launchers in Gaza with an air strike in response. It was not yet clear if there were casualties on either side.

World | | Updated: May 04, 2019 13:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Around 50 Rockets Fired At Israel From Gaza: Army

It is not yet clear if there were casualties on either side. (File)


Jerusalem: 

A barrage of around 50 rockets was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday and dozens were intercepted by air defences, the Israeli army said.

The army said earlier it had targeted two rocket launchers in Gaza with an air strike in response. It was not yet clear if there were casualties on either side.

The escalation follows the most violent protests along the Gaza border in weeks on Friday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IsraelGaza Striprockets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone FaniFani UpdatesRahul GandhiMasood AzharPepsiCoAnil AmbaniElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HOnePlus 7 ProOnePlus 6T

................................ Advertisement ................................