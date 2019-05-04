Around 50 Rockets Fired At Israel From Gaza: Army

It is not yet clear if there were casualties on either side. (File)

A barrage of around 50 rockets was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday and dozens were intercepted by air defences, the Israeli army said.

The army said earlier it had targeted two rocket launchers in Gaza with an air strike in response. It was not yet clear if there were casualties on either side.

The escalation follows the most violent protests along the Gaza border in weeks on Friday.

