Arnold Schwarzenegger Kicked By Man At Sports Event In South Africa

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday by a man who kicked him in the back at a sports event in South Africa that the action hero was hosting.

The bodybuilder and former politician was chatting with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about," Schwarzenegger, 71, said on Twitter.

"I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn't get the spotlight.



By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the annual Arnold Classic Africa, an international multi-sports festival.

"He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes," the organisers said, adding the attacker -- who was immediately apprehended -- was known to police for similar incidents in the past.

Schwarzenegger told organisers he would not press charges.

