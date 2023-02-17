Armed Men Enter Pakistan Police Officers' Compound, Gunfight Underway

The compound is home to several police buildings and residences of officers

A gunbattle was raging Friday night inside a Pakistan police compound in the port city of Karachi, officials, witnesses and an AFP correspondent near the scene said.

"The number of the attackers is not yet clear," Sindh province information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told local Geo TV.

Police are frequent targets of attacks by militants from Pakistan's Taliban as well as rebels from various Balochistan separatist groups.

"I can hear heavy firing.... ambulances and police vehicles are at the site," AFP correspondent Ashraf Khan said.

The compound is home to several police buildings as well as the residences of officers and their families.

