Biden Wipes Away Tear During 'God Bless America' At Event To Honour Veterans

US President Joe Biden was seen wiping away a tear during a rendition of 'God Bless America' at the Veterans Day service on Monday. As the song echoed through the grounds of the Arlington National Cemetery, the President appeared visibly emotional. The event was held to honour the service of those who have served in the US armed forces. A clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment, with Biden expressing his emotions while singing along.

???? Today, at the Veterans Day service at Arlington National Cemetery, President Biden teared up as he joined veterans in singing God Bless America.



Moments like these show just how much he cares for our country. We're going to miss him. ???????? pic.twitter.com/oQuXaoFbbg — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 11, 2024

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, in their first joint appearance since Donald Trump's re-election, came together to honour US military veterans.

During the ceremony, Biden and Harris laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Standing side-by-side, they maintained a solemn expression. After placing the wreath, Biden paused for a moment of quiet reflection, making the sign of the cross.

In his speech, Biden shared his sense of gratitude, telling the crowd, "This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander in chief. It's been the greatest honour of my life, to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us generation after generation after generation."

He also spoke about his late son, Beau Biden, a major in the Delaware Army National Guard who served in Iraq and died from glioblastoma in 2015. He said, "Like many of you, our son Beau Biden deployed in Iraq for a year. I still remember the day he asked me to pin his bars on him. He stood ramrod straight. How proud Jill and I and our family felt."

Recounting the hardships military families face, he continued, "Like many of you, we remember how hard it was when he was deployed, empty seat at the dinner table, missed holidays, prayers of worry repeated every night. Just as we ask everything of our veterans, we ask everything of their families."

Addressing all military families, especially those with missing loved ones or those who have lost family members in combat, Biden assured them: "For all the military families, for all those with a missing or loved one still unaccounted for, to all those with loved ones who have died in combat. Jill and I want you to know we see you, we thank you, and we will never stop working to meet our sacred obligation to you and your families."