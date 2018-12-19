Arizona Man Jailed For Threatening To 'Put A Bullet' In Trump's Head

The 39-year-old man from Arizona was found guilty in September for threatening President Trump.

A 39-year-old man from United States' Arizona was sentenced to 37 months in prison for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, officials said.

According to an official statement, Jerrod Hunter Schmidt was found guilty in September for threatening the President and for making threatening communications across states.

Schmidt made a series of calls a court from April 10 to April 11 after he learnt learning about his conviction for a crime he had committed before.

He left voice messages threatening that he was going to "kill President Trump and put a bullet in his head", the Arizona Republic newspaper reported.

Schmidt had also threatened to kill one of the clerks of the Nebraska Court of Appeals that had affirmed his conviction. He even threatened to target other local political figures.

The Secret Service conducted an investigation in the case. Schmidt will be on three years of supervised release after serving 37 months in federal prison.