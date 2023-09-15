Argentina Man Suffers Seizure While Parking Car, Hits A Woman Fatally

The driver was arrested but released on bail within hours.

A shocking video has emerged from Argentina that shows a woman being killed by a man trying to park his car on a street. According to clarin.com, the incident took place in the commercial area of Floresta in the country's capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The man driving the car had a seizure while backing up the vehicle and it climbed onto the sidewalk and killed the woman who was walking there, the outlet further said quoting the police. She was 71. The video of the incident was captured by CCTV installed on the street and surfaced on social media.

The clip shows the white car slowly backing up in a market on Bogota Street, then suddenly gaining speed and crashing into a roadside shop. The woman, who was looking at the products in the window, was crushed by the car.

A man with a shopping trolley and a woman had narrow escape, they crossed the spot a second before the car hit the woman.

"We felt the impact and heard the screams of the woman who was saying 'Take me out of here, it hurts'. She was squeezed between the vehicle and a column. She said she couldn't take it anymore and was accompanied by another woman, I think it was her sister," said the manager of the store that was hit by the car.

The woman suffered serious injury in his right leg and was rushed to a hospital where she died hours later.

The name of the woman has not been revealed.

"The driver of the Volkswagen Bora suffered a seizure due to diabetes at the time he was performing a reverse parking maneuver, and there he lost control and hit the woman," clarin.com quoted the police as saying.

The driver of the car was arrested and charged with homicide.

The man was released on bail a short while later, but his driving license was suspended for six months and he has been asked to appear before local court every 15 days.