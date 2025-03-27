Arctic Sea Ice Hits Lowest Peak In 47-Year Satellite Record: US Agency

This year's Arctic sea ice peak is the lowest in the 47-year satellite record, the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said Thursday.

The 2025 maximum sea ice extent was likely achieved on March 22 at 14.33 million square kilometers (5.53 million square miles) -- falling short of the previous low of 14.41 million square kilometers set in 2017.

