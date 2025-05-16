Archaeologists Unearth Mysterious Fake Door In 4,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Researchers found numerous artifacts, including 13 pink granite chairs. A statue of King Djoser and his family was also discovered within the tomb. Archaeologists plan to continue investigating the tomb for further insights.

A joint archaeological mission has made a fascinating discovery within the tomb of Prince Waser-If-Re, son of King Userkaf, in Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, according to The Metro. The team unearthed a large, pink granite door dating back 4,000 years, only to find it was a false door leading nowhere.

The door, standing over 14 feet tall, featured hieroglyphs listing the prince's names and titles. According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, such false doors were symbolic gateways between the living and the underworld, allowing souls to freely pass through.

According to the Newsportal, Beyond the false door, researchers found a treasure trove of artefacts, including 13 high-backed chairs featuring statues carved from pink granite. Red granite was used for an offering table with carved texts describing ritual sacrifice.

Notably, a statue of King Djoser, his wife, and his 10 daughters was discovered inside the tomb. Archaeologist Dr Zahi Hawass believes these statues, originally housed near Djoser's step pyramid, were moved to Prince Userefre's tomb during the Late Period. A massive black granite statue of a standing man with hieroglyphic inscriptions was also found, dating back to the 26th Dynasty.

The team also uncovered another entrance adorned with pink granite, featuring a cartouche of King Neferirkare. These finds, particularly the pink granite statues, are considered unique to the Saqqara area. The team found 13 of the statues, and the researchers believe those with higher positions were the wives of the prince.

Archaeologists will remain on site to further investigate the tomb and uncover more about Prince Userefre and the reasons behind the placement of King Djoser's statues.