AR Rahman Records 30-Minute Performance To Support Kamala Harris Campaign

Award-winning Indian music composer AR Rahman has recorded a 30-minute performance video to support Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, ahead of the US elections this year, making him the first international artist from South Asia to endorse the Vice President of mixed Indian and African origin.

This move is expected to enhance Harris' visibility ahead of the November 5 elections, where she aims to become the first Black woman, and the first woman overall, to serve as President of the United States.

The Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund Chairperson, Shekar Narasimhan said, "With this performance, A R Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America." The AAPI Victory Fund is a political committee which seeks to encourage and mobilize eligible voters who are Asian Americans, as well as native Hawaiians, to step up and contribute to the country's future.

After announcing AR Rahman's exclusive video for the US Presidential campaign, Mr Narasimhan also said, "This is more than just a musical event, it's a call to action for our communities to engage and vote for the future we want to see."

The AAPI Victory Fund highlighted that the 57-year-old Indian musical legend's endorsement shows that Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters are important in this election cycle. It also reflects the overall growing support for the Harris-Walz ticket. Additionally, a teaser video featuring AR Rahman and MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, has been released to generate excitement for the upcoming performance.

According to a press release, the show will include some of Rahman's most cherished songs, along with messages promoting Harris' candidacy and her commitment to the AAPI community. It will be broadcast on AAPI Victory Fund's YouTube on October 13 at 8 pm ET.