"Appreciate His Contribution To...": PM Modi Meets UK Foreign Secretary

PM Modi appreciated the progress made in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and also mentioned the recently concluded FTA between the two countries.

Read Time: 2 mins
PM Modi appreciated the UK's support to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday and shared the details in a post on X.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Pleased to meet UK Foreign Secretary Mr. David Lammy. Appreciate his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthened by the recently concluded FTA. Value UK's support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism."

Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the UK Foreign Secretary also held bilateral discussions.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today in Delhi. Appreciate UK's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack on Pahalgam and support in combatting terrorism. Our conversation focused on the significant strides being made by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Agreed that as our collaboration continues to grow, new opportunities emerge. Also discussed global and regional issues as also cooperation in multilateral fora."

During the meeting, UK FS Lammy expressed condolences over the recent Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated the UK's support in combating terrorism. Lammy also spoke about the recent progress in the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), underscoring growing education and trade cooperation.

Offering condolences on the terrror attack, Lammy said, "It is obviously also sadly the case that there has been a horrific terrorist attack since we last met and my Prime Minister wishes me to convey once again the deep condolences of the UK and a hand of friendship with India and support as we deal with the terrorism threat in a comprehensive manner."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

