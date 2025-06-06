Apple WWDC 2025: Date, Time, How To Watch And What To Expect This Year

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Apple's WWDC 2025 will focus on major iOS updates and software enhancements. Keynote starts at 10 am PDT on June 9, followed by the Platforms State of the Union at 1 pm PDT. New AI features could enhance apps like Health, Messages, and a dedicated gaming app may debut.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner, and tech fans are eager to see the new things the tech giant will reveal. While the company has kept most announcements under wraps, TechCrunch has reported that this year's event could see major iOS updates, a leap forward in Apple Intelligence, an overhauled VisionOS, and possibly an early glimpse at the iPhone 17 Air. So, if you want to join in and watch the event live, here's how you can do it. You can also check out what's in store for you.

How to watch WWDC 2025?

This year, Apple has revealed an impressive range of offerings for its annual WWDC, featuring the highly anticipated Keynote and Platforms State of the Union. According to the schedule, Apple's keynote will start at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) on June 9.

Following the Keynote, the Platforms State of the Union will start at 1 pm PDT (1:30 am IST). it will offer a deeper insight into the new tools for Apple developers, including advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS and watchOS.

You can watch the WWDC 2025 livestream on Apple's official website, Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel.

What to expect from WWDC 2024?

This year, Apple is expected to focus less on shiny new features and more on visual glow-up. At the event, iOS 19 is expected to garner the maximum eyeballs due to reports that it will be “one of the most dramatic software overhauls” in Apple's history, according to Bloomberg.

The latest update would likely have a new interface designed to provide Apple's various products - including iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc - a consistent appearance. Drawing inspiration from the visionOS, Apple is also expected to redesign the appearance of icons, menus and apps.

According to TechCrunch, this year, Apple might also ditch the version number in favour of calendar-based naming. Meaning, instead of iOS 19 or macOS 15, Apple might introduce iOS 2026 and macOS 2026. Notably, iOS 26 is expected to bring a handful of practical upgrades, including Simplified WiFi sharing across Apple devices.

On the AI front, Apple is expected to share a few updates. At WWDC, it may announce support for other AI chatbots. Apple's health app could also soon incorporate AI technology, which could include a health chatbot and generative AI insights that provide personalised health-related suggestions based on user data.

Moreover, other apps, such as Messages, may receive enhancements with AI capabilities, including a translation feature and polls that offer AI-generative suggestions.

Reports suggest Apple is also developing a dedicated gaming app that will replace the ageing Game Centre app. The app could include access to Apple Arcade's subscription-based game store, plus other gaming features like leaderboards, recommendations, and ways to challenge your friends. It could also integrate with iMessage or FaceTime for remote gaming, per TechCrunch.

Apart from software changes, Apple could also bring a live-translate language feature to its AirPods wireless Bluetooth earbuds, allowing real-time translation during conversations. AirPods may also get new head gestures to complement today's ability to either nod or shake your head to respond to incoming calls or messages.

Additionally, AirPods may get features to auto-pause music after you fall asleep, a way to trigger the camera via Camera Control with a touch, a studio-quality mic mode, and an improved pairing experience in shared AirPods.

This year's WWDC will not feature new hardware. However, the software updates will pave the way for new devices expected later in the fall.