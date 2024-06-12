Apple Edges Past Microsoft to Become Worlds Most Valuable Company Again

Apple's shares rose nearly 2% to $211.10. (Representational)

Apple once again became the world's most valuable company on Wednesday, dethroning Microsoft from the top spot, as the iPhone maker pushed ahead in a race to dominate artificial intelligence technology.

Apple's shares rose nearly 2% to $211.10, giving it a market valuation of $3.24 trillion. Microsoft's market capitalization stood at $3.23 trillion, falling behind Apple for the first time in five months.

