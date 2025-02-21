Advertisement

"Anybody Joining Microsoft...": Satya Nadella's Advice For New Employees

His advice centred around the idea that employees should view Microsoft as a platform for both economic growth and personal fulfilment.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has advice for new employees joining his multinational technology conglomerate. Finding a sense of purpose and mission within the company is what he suggests.

His advice centred around the idea that employees should view Microsoft as a platform for both economic growth and personal fulfilment. “Seriously, for anybody joining Microsoft... as long as they feel that they can use this as a platform for both their economic return, but also a sense of purpose, a sense of mission that they can accomplish by using us as a platform. Right, so therefore that's the contract,” he added.

Asked about his long tenure at Microsoft and being a "company man," Mr Nadella told Indian YouTuber Dwarkesh Patel that despite being with the company for 34 years he never felt that way, adding he only felt "more excited" each year.

When Mr Patel asked him what company he would start if he left Microsoft, the CEO responded, "Company I would start? Man. That's where the company man and me sort of says, 'I'll never leave Microsoft'."

The interview, which covered topics such as AGI, quantum breakthroughs and gaming, was shared on X by Mr Patel. He also provided a breakdown of the conversation topics and their corresponding timestamps.


Mr Nadella even thanked Mr Patel for the opportunity, describing their conversation as "fun". “Thanks, @dwarkesh_sp. It was a fun conversation chatting about everything from AI to gaming and quantum!” the CEO wrote.


The interview has generated a positive response online, with users praising the insightful discussion and Nadella's advice.

A person said, "Great podcast! More success to you Dwarkesh."


Another wrote, “Satya Nadella's perspective on AGI, economic growth, and quantum computing is always worth listening to. Excited to dive into this—especially the implications of Microsoft's topological qubit breakthrough.”


"Unbelievable how smart Satya is. I feel like tech CEOs are much smarter these days than they used to be," a third one posted.

On Thursday, Microsoft revealed its new Majorana 1 chip, marking a milestone in quantum computing. According to the company, this innovation will make it possible to develop quantum computers that can solve complicated real-world issues on an industrial scale in a matter of years, instead of decades.
 

