Another Fire Breaks Out At Kenyan School, Third Incident In 2 Days

A blaze destroyed a dormitory at a Kenyan school on Sunday, police said, the third such incident in just days.

A dorm at Njia Boys High School in the central county of Meru caught fire as students were having supper and no casualties were reported, a police statement said.

The building housing about 150 students "completely burnt down, the inferno consuming everything, and property of unknown value was destroyed", it said.

Last Thursday, 21 boys perished when flames engulfed their dormitory at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri county as they were sleeping.

And on Saturday, another fire erupted at a girls' high school in Isiolo county, also in the centre of the country.

A local official said there were several injuries, but police said no one was hurt.

Last week's deadly inferno has thrown the spotlight on safety at Kenya's schools, with President William Ruto vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.

