At 34, Flight Attendant Angelique Angarni-Filopon Becomes Oldest Miss France

Angelique Angarni-Filopon clinched the crown thanks to a rule change that permitted women over 24 to take part, as well as those who are married or mothers.

A 34-year-old flight attendant from the French Caribbean island of Martinique on Saturday became the oldest contestant to win the Miss France pageant. Angelique Angarni-Filopon clinched the crown thanks to a rule change which permitted women over 24 to take part, as well as those who are married or mothers.

"In 2011, a young woman aged 20 finished first runner up in the Miss Martinique competition. Today, it's the same young woman aged 34 who stands before you to again represent Martinique, its diaspora as well as all the women who were once told that it was too late," she said on winning the competition, which was broadcast by TF1.

Thirty candidates including doctors and dentists took part in the final, parading in swimsuits, regional costumes and ballgowns.

They performed to a host of music genres, including country, 90s, salsa and Mozart.

After winning the contest, Angarni-Filopon gets a year-long salary from the Miss France firm, access to a Paris apartment and various gifts from sponsors.

The France contest comes just days after the Miss Netherlands pageant was scrapped after 35 years.

Organisers said they were "changing with the times" and will instead run a platform to share stories of successful women and those struggling with issues such as unrealistic beauty standards.

