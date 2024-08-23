Explained: Why Andrew Tate Has Been Placed Under House Arrest

Andrew Tate has vehemently denied these allegations

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has been once again placed under house arrest in Romania as authorities investigate new allegations of sex trafficking, including exploiting minors. Andrew Tate, who has often courted criticism for his misogynistic views, appeared in court alongside his brother Tristan, who, too, was placed under special judicial control. Prosecutors sought a 30-day custody to investigate the allegations involving 35 victims.

The Case Against Andrew Tate

The case against Andrew Tate involves new allegations of sex trafficking and grooming, being investigated by Romania's anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT.

The allegations include sex with a minor, with Tate accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. Additionally, Tate and his brother Tristan are accused of trafficking underage persons, grooming and exploiting "vulnerable" individuals, including minors, for online pornographic content.

One suspect, who remains unnamed, is accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to perform sexual acts for online content and keeping the $1.5M profit. The man allegedly had sexual relations with another girl who was 15.

According to DIICOT, the brothers made some $2.8M through sexual exploitation. Prosecutors further accuse the brothers of money laundering, alleging they bought luxury cars and registered them in other people's names to hide the proceeds of their alleged illicit activity. The investigators have seized luxury items and cash and impounded 16 cars.

The two brothers have also allegedly attempted to intimidate victims and witnesses.

DIICOT revealed that six people, including both Romanians and foreigners, have been detained in total.

What Andrew Tate Said

Andrew Tate has vehemently denied these allegations, calling the case a "stitch-up" and "absolutely disgusting". He claimed that thirty girls have stated that he and his brother have done nothing wrong and that two of the accusers are mothers of his children who have never been to Romania.

When questioned by a reporter about the allegations of sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons, Tate refused to respond and walked away.

The Tate brothers have faced similar allegations in the past, with previous charges of human trafficking and rape. They were released from house arrest a year ago but were told not to leave Romania.

Despite the mounting allegations, the brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing and deny the formal charges against them. The new allegations are separate from the previous charges, and the investigation is ongoing.