Andrew Tate Indicted On Human Trafficking, Rape Charges In Romania

Online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women were indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges after a six-month investigation, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The anti-organised crime prosecution's unit (DIICOT) "ordered the indictment" of the four defendants for offences, including "setting up an organised criminal group... trafficking in persons... rape", they said.

