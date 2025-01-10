Andrew Tate Wants To Run For UK Prime Minister. All About His 'BRUV' Party

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has set his sights on the Prime Minister's office in the UK. His political vehicle? A newly formed party called the ‘BRUV', short for ‘Britain Restoring Underlying Values'. The party's launch, marred by controversy, policy backlash, and even a temporary suspension of its official X account for unspecified issues, has been anything but smooth.

Its policies have sparked heated debate, with critics flagging concerns over data protection, extreme measures, and alarming proposals.

YES BRUV



The Britain Restoring Underlying Values party will restore the once Great Britain.



As leader I am held fully accountable.



If the plan has not been actioned within 45 days of power I will step down from leadership.



No delays.



Charter below.



Join the movement:… pic.twitter.com/cpKfBvNBdu — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 6, 2025

Here's a breakdown of Tate's controversial platform:

Restoring accountability in leadership

All promises come with strict timelines—failure to deliver results in immediate resignation, with no excuses.

Leadership as a temporary mission rather than a long-term reign.

Crime and Punishment

Tate proposes a dystopian deterrent for knife crime offenders with a BBC channel dedicated to broadcasting 24/7 footage of convicts in solitary confinement. “No redemption arcs. No second chances. Just the cold, hard reality of a life wasted in a concrete cell,” the policy document reads. Tate argues this will discourage youth from crime.

Immigration and Border Control

On illegal migration, the party pledges to enforce a zero-tolerance policy with the Royal Navy ensuring “illegal immigration will fall to zero.” A statement in the charter reads: “We have no obligation to save you from that boat no matter how rough the sea.”

LGBTQ stance

The BRUV Party seeks to eliminate what it calls “LGBTQ+ propaganda” from schools, harking back to Margaret Thatcher's Section 28 policy. The charter outlines plans to promote “traditional family values” and prohibit classrooms from becoming “battlegrounds for ideological warfare.”

Cultural restoration

Tate proposes a sweeping cultural overhaul to restore Britain's identity, including capping non-British residents at 10 per cent of the population, appointing a Minister for British Culture to preserve history, replacing modern art with monuments honouring British heroes, and ensuring “every street in Britain feels British” with English signage, flags, and traditional architecture.

Ending foreign aid

The BRUV Party vows to cut foreign aid to zero and avoid foreign wars. “Every single pound will be reinvested into rebuilding Britain,” the manifesto declares.

DOGE to DADDY

One of the party's more unconventional ideas is to hold weekly referendums on major issues, using blockchain technology to securely log votes. Tate claims, “Great Britain's DOGE will be DADDY,” – short for Department of Assistance And Development Of Domestic Youth.

Healthcare

Prioritising services for British taxpayers and citizens.

Eliminating health tourism and recovering costs from non-citizens.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate faces multiple charges across two cases in Romania and the UK. Romanian prosecutors have accused him and his brother, Tristan, of human trafficking and rape, involving seven women allegedly misled into relationships and forced into creating pornographic content. Other charges include money laundering and trafficking minors

In August 2024, he was placed under house arrest by a Romanian judge following accusations of sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons.

The UK charges, linked to incidents between 2012 and 2015, include allegations of sexual aggression. Both brothers denied all accusations, claiming they were targets due to their money. The Romanian legal process has faced delays, with the indictment sent back for review. The brothers remain under legal restrictions, with assets seized and investigations underway.