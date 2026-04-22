Nerve Agents, Kill Plans: What US Nuke Scientist Told Undercover Journalist

The US Army has reportedly placed a senior official in its nuclear and chemical surety office on administrative leave for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a stranger. The action came after the release of an undercover video, which purportedly shows US nuclear scientist Andrew Hugg discussing classified or sensitive topics related to US military operations and nuclear policy during a recorded conversation in a public restaurant setting.

Sharing the video on X, James O'Keefe, a conservative activist known for founding Project Veritas and later establishing O'Keefe Media Group (OMG), wrote, "Top US Nuclear Chief Caught LEAKING Sensitive National Security Information to Stranger, Reveals Army Chemist Was Exposed to US Chemical Nerve Agent, Confirms U.S. Strike Killed Children in Iran, Discloses US Plans to 'Kill Iran's New Supreme Leader'."

According to O'Keefe, Hugg is a "Branch Chief of Nuclear and Chemical Surety" for the Army. The now viral footage shows Hugg speaking with an undercover journalist and making a series of controversial remarks about US military capabilities and actions. He claims his job involves chemical weapons, nuclear weapons and the systems meant to keep them secure.

"Andrew Hugg, a US Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, was caught on hidden camera casually revealing sensitive information to a stranger in a public restaurant. Andrew Hugg, Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, in charge of nuclear and chemical safety, was caught on hidden camera releasing information regarding the US Nuclear Information. He claims the U.S. still possesses nerve agents and says a US Army chemist recently died from exposure," O'Keefe wrote.

BREAKING NEWS: Top U.S. Nuclear Chief Caught LEAKING Sensitive National Security Information to Stranger, Reveals Army Chemist Was Exposed to U.S. Chemical Nerve Agent, Confirms U.S. Strike Killed Children in Iran, Discloses U.S. Plans to ‘Kill Iran's New Supreme Leader'



“If he… pic.twitter.com/owL1YGUnms — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 21, 2026

Action Against Nuke Scientist

"We (US Army) have placed Mr Hugg on administrative leave while we conduct a thorough investigation into this matter," US Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement to OMG.

Reports also alleged that Hugg was escorted out of the Pentagon after the video was released. NDTV could not verify the claim independently.

The Video

In the video, Hugg claims he's responsible for making sure nuclear weapons remain safe and that the army personnel who get access to them are reliable. "I make sure people are reliable...There's no psycho people working on the weapons. You don't want a psycho person with access to that stuff," he told the undercover journalist. "

Hugg also suggested that Iran's top leadership is on the American military's target, even as the two countries are negotiating to end the war. He said Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, could be targeted if he "doesn't change his ways." He also allegedly acknowledged that US airstrikes on Iran had resulted in civilian death, including those children, which he described as "collateral damage," adding that "they [children] always die in war."

Later, he also talked about US missile-launch detection systems and how the military handles launch messages. "We have all these sensors in space. We have radar, all these sensors to detect a launch...Yeah, with space satellites. With radar, you'll see it on the radar. You'll actually see the thing flying. You know how big it is, the speed… and you can tell all this stuff," Hugg said.

The man also talked about how the US handles launch messages in wartime, telling the undercover journalist that personnel are specially trained to act on a message after running required checks.

"We're literally trained – if a girl scout gives you a message, a launch message, she knocks on your door, goes, 'Here you go,' she gives you a launch message on a box of cookies. If it passes all the checks, go," he said.

He also alleged that the US military used nerve agents, saying they have such material in their Maryland facility.

"So with this chemical [Sarin], this nerve agent… Your lungs won't work. Your head won't work. Nothing will work," Hugg said.

"But we have it here. It's here in Maryland. It's in Maryland," he added.

He then describes an alleged incident involving a lab chemist who was allegedly exposed to such chemicals after not wearing the required protective gear.

"She's a lab chemist. She's supposed to wear all this gear and she's like, 'I don't like it.' She just wore, like, Crocs and her own clothes. So it soaked in her clothes and it soaked through on her skin... So, she could literally start touching stuff and other people would touch, like, a door and then people would die," he added.