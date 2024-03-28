Ana Julia, World's Largest Snake, Found Dead in Amazon Rainforest Just Weeks After Discovery

The species was found during filming for the National Geographics Disney+ series

A giant anaconda, discovered just recently and believed to be one of the world's largest, has been found dead. A snake researcher who helped with the initial discovery suggests a gunshot wound may be the cause.

The huge reptile, named Ana Julia, was found in the Formoso River in the rural area of Bonito in southern Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul State five weeks ago, reported the Independent.

The species was found during filming for the National Geographics Disney+ series 'Pole to Pole' with Will Smith.

Measuring 26 feet in length, the northern green anaconda tipped the scales at approximately 440 pounds, equivalent to 31 stone, boasting a head comparable in size to that of a human.

Amid speculation suggesting the snake may have been shot, a Dutch researcher involved in the discovery of Ana Julia emphasized that investigations into the cause of death were still ongoing.

Professor Freek Vonk shared the unfortunate news on Instagram. He wrote, "With enormous pain in my heart I want to let you know that the mighty big green anaconda I swam with was found dead in the river this weekend."

"An iron-strong animal, a survivor, one that's been swimming around Bonito for decades," the professor added.

"As far as we know, she was super healthy and still in the prime of her life, and in the coming years she could have taken care of many descendants. Since there are not so many of this species of colossal giant snakes swimming around, the blow to biodiversity (and this particular species in particular) is also huge," he added.

Professor Vonk had earlier said that the snake was shot dead but has now clarified that authorities have not yet found any evidence pointing towards this.

"The cause of death is currently still being investigated, considering all possible options. So it's also possible that she died a natural death," he said.

At the time of discovery, Professor Bryan Fry from The University of Queensland said: "The size of these magnificent creatures was incredible - one female anaconda we encountered measured an astounding 6.3 metres long

"There are anecdotal reports from the Waorani people of other anacondas in the area measuring more than 7.5 metres long and weighing around 500 kilograms."