Indian Man Opens Savings Account In UAE, Gets Rs 5-Crore Lucky Draw Win

An Indian-origin man living in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has won 2 million AED (approximately Rs 5.15 crore) in Sharjah Islamic Bank's (SIB) 'Millionaire campaign'. The winner, 34-year-old Shajeer Venga, opened his savings account with the bank less than two months ago through its digital app.

Apart from Venga, an Emirati named Moza Butti reportedly won a luxury BMW XM. Around 40 other winners also received cash prizes

'Life-Changing Reward'

Talking to Khaleej Times, Venga said the prize amount fulfilled his long-held dream. He said he had read about the SIB's campaign and had hoped to win it one day.

"The Dh2 million prize will be life-changing," Venga told the Emirati publication, adding that the money will help him invest in his future and bring his family from India to live with him in the UAE.

"Sharjah Islamic Bank delivered its promise, turning what was once an aspiration into reality," he added.

About The 'Millionaire' Campaign

The SIB launched the "Millionaire" campaign -- a savings-linked rewards programme-- in 2025 to encourage customers to build wealth through eligible deposit accounts. The programme offers over 20 million AED in annual prizes to encourage customers to save.

According to the bank, for every 10,000 AED deposited in the savings account, customers earn one entry into regular draws to win grand prizes, including luxury vehicles and cash rewards.

Nabil Abou Alwan, head of retail banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, told Khaleej Times that the campaign creates meaningful opportunities for customers to achieve their ambitions and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

"The bank was proud to have played a role in making Shajeer's dream a reality. The campaign continues to transform lives and reinforce the bank's commitment to helping customers fulfil their aspirations," he said.

According to the Emirati report, the next draw will feature two grand prizes of 1 million AED each, of which one will be reserved for UAE nationals, while another will be open to all nationalities.