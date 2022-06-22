What Happens When You Wring A Wet Towel In Space? Viral Video Reveals

The clip features Mr Hadfield wringing a towel in space.

Space and its myriad secrets have always fascinated mankind. Now, thanks to technology, it has become easier to understand and experience several of its facets. A case in point is a video shared by astronaut Chris Hadfield of The Canadian Space Agency featuring a simple experiment. The video, which was shared originally in 2013, has gone viral after being recirculated on social media.

Posted on Twitter by the page Wonder Of Science, the clip features the astronaut discussing what happens when you wring a wet towel in space. The clip features Mr Hadfield wringing the towel. However, due to lack of gravity instead of the water falling to the ground, it forms “a tube” around the towel. The note, attached to the video, said, “This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space. Credit: CSA/NASA.”

The experiment, performed by astronaut Chris Hadfield on the International Space Station, was designed by high school students from Nova Scotia who won a national science contest held by the Canadian Space Agency. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/AHhzTMDkLr — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 22, 2022

The official post shared by the Canadian Space Agency is titled, “Wringing out water on the ISS - for science.” It added, “2013-04-16 - CSA Astronaut Chris Hadfield performed a simple science experiment designed by grade 10 Lockview High School students Kendra Lemke and Meredith Faulkner.”

The transcript attached to the video quoted Mr Hadfeild as saying, “Meredith and Kendra suggested that I did this in a bag, but bags don't know water in space. So instead, I've filled a water bag. This has drinking water in it and I'm going to squirt a bunch of water into this washcloth. Okay, so here's a soaking wet washcloth, I'll get the microphone so you can hear me while I'm talking and now let's – let's start to wring it out. It's really wet.”

Explaining further, Mr Hadfeild added, “If I let go of the cloth carefully, the water sort of sticks to my hand,” comparing the texture of the water to having “jell-o on your hand or gel on your hand” and describing to be a “wonderful moisturizer”.

The washcloth, on the other hand, “just stays there floating, like a dog's chew toy, soaking wet,” he explained.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has served as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS) and holds the distinction of being the first Canadian to perform the extravehicular activity in space.