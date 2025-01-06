Amit Yoran, CEO Of Cybersecurity Firm Tenable, Dies At 54 After Battle With Cancer

Renowned cybersecurity expert Amit Yoran, 54, died on Friday after a battle with cancer, his company Tenable Holdings said in a press release. In early December, Mr Yoran announced he would temporarily step aside as CEO of the publicly traded company after learning that he would need additional cancer treatment, which had initially been disclosed in March 2024.

"Amit was not only a visionary leader but also a guiding force who profoundly impacted our industry, company, culture, and community. Under his leadership, Tenable achieved significant milestones, and he inspired each one of us with his dedication, passion, and commitment to make a difference. Amit leaves behind an incredible legacy as a visionary, leader, colleague, mentor, brother, father, and friend. He touched the lives of so many within and beyond our company and he will be missed. We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we encourage you to take the time to process this difficult loss," Tenable said in the statement.

During Mr Yoran's temporary leave, Tenable Holdings' board of directors appointed CFO Steve Vintz and COO Mark Thurmond to serve as co-CEOs. Following his death, the company announced that Vintz and Thurmond will continue to lead Tenable in their co-CEO roles while the board searches for a permanent CEO.

About Amit Yoran

Mr Yoran, a highly respected cybersecurity expert, had a distinguished career spanning multiple industries and roles. He served as the CEO of Tenable from 2016 to 2023, leading the company's growth and its successful initial public offering (IPO) in 2018. Before joining Tenable, Yoran held various leadership positions, including president of RSA Security and founder of NetWitness, a threat detection and response platform.

His expertise in cybersecurity also led him to co-found Riptech Inc. in 1998, a company that utilised sensor networks to protect government and corporate computers from cyber threats. His impressive track record and knowledge in the field earned him a notable appointment as the director of the National Cyber Security Division at the US Department of Homeland Security in 2003, a position he held for a year, as per CNN.

He was frequently sought after as a commentator on cable news outlets, including CNN. One notable appearance was in March 2023, where he shared his insights on the potential US government ban on TikTok due to data collection concerns.