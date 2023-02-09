Amid War, Zelensky Arrives In France After Addressing UK Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday arrived in Paris.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday arrived in Paris for his first visit to an EU member state since the Russian invasion almost one year ago, AFP correspondents said.

Zelensky, flying in to France after talks in London, touched down at Paris Orly airport aboard a UK government plane. He was due to hold a late dinner meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, joined by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

