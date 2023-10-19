Amid War With Hamas, Israel Conducts Raid On Syrian Government Position: Report

Sounds of explosions rang out in the province of Quneitra after an Israeli strike against a Syrian army.

The Israeli government carried out a raid on a Syrian government position in the war-torn country's south, a war monitoring NGO said on Wednesday.

"Sounds of explosions rang out in the province of Quneitra after an Israeli strike against a Syrian army position," said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights NGO, which has a vast network of sources in the country.

The sound of explosions also rang out in the Golan Heights, the NGO said, without specifying their source.

