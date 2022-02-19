Amid Ukraine Tensions, Russia Launches Ballistic Missiles In Exercises

Russia on Saturday successfully test-fired its latest hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of "planned exercises," the Kremlin said, as tensions soar over Ukraine.

"All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives", a statement said, adding that the drills included Tu-95 bombers as well as submarines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)