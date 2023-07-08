Amid Turkey's Objections, US Expects NATO Approval For Sweden In Near Future

It will "fundamentally goodwill" on Sweden's bid within the alliance, US National Security said.

The White House said Friday that it expects Sweden's NATO membership to win final approval in the near future.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said it was "possible" that Turkey and Hungary will drop their opposition at next week's NATO summit, but if not, "we believe it will happen in the not too distant future."

Sullivan said there was "fundamentally goodwill" on Sweden's bid within the alliance.

