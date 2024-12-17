Amid Mystery Drone Sightings, Radioactive Shipment Goes Missing In New Jersey

In what comes as an alarming development, a radioactive shipment in the US state of New Jersey shipped from the Nazha Cancer Center in Newfield has gone missing. Medical equipment used for cancer scans was in the consignment that arrived at its destination, 'damaged and empty'. The development comes at a time when the mystery involving swarms of drones flying in the night sky has gripped the entire nation. The timing and nature of the missing radioactive material has led to theories suggesting the drones might be involved in searching for or monitoring the lost shipment.

As per a notification by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC), the device contained a small amount of Germanium-68 (Ge-68), used to calibrate the scanner's accuracy. It has been termed a "Less Than Category 3" level of radioactive material by the agency.

"The shipping container arrived at its destination damaged and empty. The licensee has filed a claim with the shipper. If the source is not located within 30 days, the licensee will follow-up with a full written report to include root cause(s) and corrective actions," read the notification.

"Sources that are "Less than IAEA Category 3 sources," are either sources that are very unlikely to cause permanent injury to individuals or contain a very small amount of radioactive material that would not cause any permanent injury," it added.

Reacting to the news, some social media users speculated that the drones could be hunting for radioactive leaks or other hazards. However, official statements have been cautious, with no confirmation of such activities.

Trump reacts to sightings

The sightings first began in November near Morris County, New Jersey but have since spread to Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York among other states.

President-elect Donald Trump recently chimed in on the issue by suggesting that the mysterious drones should be shot down promptly.

"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so," Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by him.

"Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT," he added.

Meanwhile, the US government said the mysterious objects were "manned aircraft" being operated lawfully. "Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully," said White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby.