Amid Fears Of Israel-Iran War, Air India's Latest Message For Fliers

Air India will not run flights to and from Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the airlines said. The decision to suspend services to Tel Aviv was first taken on August 2, but the Tata Group-owned carrier was expected to resume operations today.

But Air India has said that Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until further notice.

"In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice," the airlines said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv. Safety of our guests and crew remains our topmost priority," it added.

Earlier this year also, Air India had briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv at different points of time due to the Middle East tensions.

After nearly five months, the carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city

Tensions continue to remain high in the Middle East amid conflict between Israel and various terror groups, including Hamas.

As Gaza's war churns on, Israel has been battening down for another attack expected in the coming days following vows from Iran and its Lebanon proxy Hezbollah to retaliate for the assassinations last week of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

A relatively contained conflict between Israel and Hezbollah along its northern border, a spillover from the Gaza fighting, now threatens to spiral into an all-out regional war.