American Singer-Songwriter Jimmy Buffett Dies At 76

American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76. The musician was best known for his hit songs like 'Margaritaville' and'Fins'. He died in his sleep on the night of September 1, a statement published on his official X (formerly Twitter) account read.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement said.

After the news of the singer's demise, internet users paid their last respects to the "legend".

"My absolute favorite. It wasn't just the music but the life he lived. God bless you @jimmybuffett the world needs more people like you," wrote one user. "An absolute legend. May he finally enjoy that cheeseburger in paradise," said another.

Mr Buffett was born on 25 December 1946 in Mississippi, US. According to the New York Times, he released 27 studio albums over the course of a 50-year professional career. 'Margaritaville' was his biggest hit which was released in 1977.

Mr Buffett was also an accomplished author. He wrote several best-selling books and two children's books, launched his own record label (Margaritaville Records), and made numerous cameo appearances in various films and TV shows. He also co-founded the Save the Manatee Club charity with former Florida Governor Ron Graham in 1981.

As per the Guardian, Mr Buffett landed at number 13 in Forbes' America's Richest Celebrities list in 2016 with a net worth of $550 million. In 2023, the magazine estimated his net worth at $1 billion.

The statement released on Mr Buffett's account did not provide a cause of death. He is survived by his second wife, their two daughters and their son.