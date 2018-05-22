Rapper Kanye West Tweets About Spiritual Leader Amma And Power Of Hugs

This time, his tweet features Indian spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi. The rapper first tweeted, "sometimes we all need hugs."
In his next tweet, he mentioned about Mata Amritanandmayi, also called Amma Mata. With a close-up picture of Amma Mata, he tweeted, "Amma Mata had given over 32 million hugs."
His earlier tweet was:
Amma Mata had given over 32 million hugs pic.twitter.com/OBotiHWZUU- KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018
sometimes we all need hugs- KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018
Mata Amritanandmayi, 64, is often referred as the "hugging saint". She comes from Parayakadavu in Kerala and her form of giving darshana is by hugging people.
Amma Mata has embraced more than 33 million people throughout the world for over 30 years.
(With Inputs From ANI)