Advertisement

Ambush In Syria's Tartus Province Kills 14 Interim Government Officers

Interior Minister Mohammed Abdel Rahman said in a statement that "14 interior ministry personnel were killed and 10 others wounded after... a treacherous ambush by remnants of the criminal regime" in Tartus province "while performing their tasks of maintaining security and safety".

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Ambush In Syria's Tartus Province Kills 14 Interim Government Officers
Damascus:

Syria's new interior minister said Wednesday that 14 personnel were killed by "remnants" of toppled leader Bashar al-Assad's "regime" in Tartus province, after a war monitor reported deadly clashes in the region.

Interior Minister Mohammed Abdel Rahman said in a statement that "14 interior ministry personnel were killed and 10 others wounded after... a treacherous ambush by remnants of the criminal regime" in Tartus province "while performing their tasks of maintaining security and safety".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Syria Crisis, Bashar Al Assad
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com