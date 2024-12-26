Ambush In Syria's Tartus Province Kills 14 Interim Government Officers

Syria's new interior minister said Wednesday that 14 personnel were killed by "remnants" of toppled leader Bashar al-Assad's "regime" in Tartus province, after a war monitor reported deadly clashes in the region.

Interior Minister Mohammed Abdel Rahman said in a statement that "14 interior ministry personnel were killed and 10 others wounded after... a treacherous ambush by remnants of the criminal regime" in Tartus province "while performing their tasks of maintaining security and safety".

