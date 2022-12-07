Amber Heard In New Appeal Says Several Errors Led To Johnny Depp's Win In Defamation Case

Her appeal was filed with the Court of Appeals of Virginia on November 23.

Amber heard has filed a new defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and argued that there were numerous errors committed at trial, according to a report by Los Angeles Times.

The errors listed included allowing the case to be tried in Virginia and the court barred communications between Ms Heard and certain doctors to be admitted as evidence.

Earlier this year, Mr Depp won his defamation case against Ms Heard, with a jury awarding him $15 million in damages. The jury also awarded the 'Aquaman' star $2 million for one part of her own counterclaim.

Her appeal was filed with the Court of Appeals of Virginia on November 23.

The appeal says that California was the only appropriate venue for the trial and states that Virginia was a "completely inconvenient forum" for the case, with "both parties and most of the fact witnesses ... located in California, with none of them located in Virginia," LA Times report said.

The appeal alleges that errors surrounding evidence were made. The report stated "exclusion of the November 2020 decision in the U.K. defamation case that Depp brought unsuccessfully against the Sun, which had labeled him a "wife beater." The appeal claims irrelevant and prejudicial evidence was allowed, while third-party communications that allegedly went to both parties' states of mind - including Heard's communications with medical personnel - were excluded."

The appeal also asserts Depp's team didn't prove "actual malice" in the case and that the jury was improperly instructed about the role of actual malice in the case.

In early November, Depp's legal team appealed the court's decision to grant Heard $2 million, the website reported.

The case will go to a three-judge court of appeals panel for a decision.