'Allegations Unfounded': US After World Court Ruling In Israel Genocide Case

The United States on Friday reiterated its position that allegations Israel has committed genocide in Gaza are "unfounded," after the UN's top court ruled Israel must do more to prevent civilian deaths.

"We continue to believe that allegations of genocide are unfounded and note the court did not make a finding about genocide or call for a ceasefire in its ruling," a US State Department spokesman said after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to do everything to "prevent the commission of all acts within the scope" of the Genocide Convention.

