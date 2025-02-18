Grok 3: Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot Launching Today

Elon Musk has announced that his AI startup, xAI, will release its latest chatbot, Grok 3, on Monday. The "smartest AI on Earth" will go live with a demonstration at 8:00 PM Pacific Time (0400 GMT) on his social media platform, X, the Tesla CEO said.

Grok 3 has been trained on synthetic data and can review its mistakes for logical consistency. The launch comes on the heels of Chinese startup DeepSeek making waves in the AI world, surpassing OpenAI's ChatGPT in downloads on the Apple App Store.

About Grok AI

Grok AI is a suite of artificial intelligence tools developed by xAI, a company founded by Elon Musk. It is designed to integrate with the social media platform X, offering features like chatbots and natural language processing. Grok AI aims to provide a more engaging and interactive experience by enabling sophisticated conversations, real-time information sharing, and even assisting with various tasks directly within X.

All about Grok 3

Elon Musk previously revealed:

Grok 3 is designed to learn from its mistakes, allowing it to refine its responses and improve logical consistency.

Unlike many AI models, Grok 3 has been trained on synthetic data, which could enhance its ability to process and generate information more accurately.

The chatbot is expected to outperform other AI models by addressing issues related to accuracy and logical errors.

If Grok 3 functions as promised, it could offer a more intelligent and self-aware AI experience against existing chatbots.

The development of Grok 3 was powered by the Colossus supercomputer, built in just eight months. It used 1 lakh Nvidia GPU hours for training.

Grok 3 is considered a more efficient successor to Grok 2. One of its standout features is its self-correction system, designed to enhance its accuracy and avoid the "hallucinations" (inaccurate or nonsensical answers) that plague some AI models.

xAI has introduced two key features to improve Grok 3's responses - human feedback loops and contextual training.

Human feedback loops involve humans reviewing and providing feedback on the AI's responses. This helps the model improve its accuracy and relevance over time.

Contextual training teaches Grok 3 to understand the context of each interaction. It looks at past conversations, user intent, and other details to give more accurate and relevant answers.

Early tests of Grok 3 have shown it outperforming major competitors such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's DeepMind Gemini, in accuracy and reasoning. Elon Musk, earlier, was all praises for Grok 3's advanced adaptability, describing it as potentially the "last time that an AI is better than Grok."