All You Need To Know About Wagner Group, Russia's Mercenary Arm

On Saturday, Russia claimed that it had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which had been the epicentre of intense fighting. President Vladimir Putin praised his troops and the private mercenary group Wagner for their alleged success. This announcement by the Russian army came shortly after Kyiv acknowledged that the battle was ongoing, describing the situation as "critical."

The face of the alleged capture of the city is Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's head who has claimed that the “operation to capture Bakhmut lasted 224 days.” Russian president Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory message to the mercenary group Wagner, which has once again come under the global spotlight.

What is the Wagner Group?

Wagner is a private military company aimed at furthering Russia's military objectives and endeavours. The mercenary group provides military services, including armed combat and has marked its presence in several conflict zones including Ukraine, Libya, Mozambique, Sudan, among others. From killing prisoners to other suspected war crimes, Wagner Group is notorious for its brutality, a BBC investigation revealed. However, for a long time, Wagner Group has denied being a part of any military activity. Russia too had denied having any links to Wagner, as per the report.

As per a report by the UK Ministry of Defence in January 2023, the Wagner Group is an important player in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As per an official announcement, “On 27 December 2022, the Russian Unified State Register showed that the proxy paramilitary Wagner Group had formally registered as a legal entity. The group declared their core activity as 'management consultancy'; no mention was made of combat services.”

The same update also added, “Wagner almost certainly now commands up to 50,000 fighters in Ukraine and has become a key component of the Ukraine campaign. The registration likely aims to maximise Prigozhin's commercial gain and to further legitimise the increasingly high-profile organisation.”

Now with Vladimir Putin's congratulatory message to the Wagner Group, the connection between Russia and the mercenary group has grown more transparent. Following the alleged occupation of Bakhmut, the TASS news agency quoted a Kremlin statement as saying, “Vladimir Putin congratulated the assault units of Wagner as well as all servicemen of units of the Russian armed forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate the city.”