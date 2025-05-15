All Pornography Websites In The US Could Soon Face A Ban Due To This Bill

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Senator Mike Lee introduced the Interstate Obscenity Definition Act, targeting pornography by redefining obscenity for the internet. The bill aims to protect families and empower law enforcement against harmful content.

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah has introduced a new bill aimed at criminalising pornography, warning against its harmful impact on American society.

Lee, along with Illinois Representative Mary Miller, unveiled the Interstate Obscenity Definition Act (IODA), which seeks to redefine "obscenity" for the internet era. According to the bill, content is considered obscene if it appeals to prurient interests, depicts sexual acts, and lacks literary, artistic, or scientific value. Specifically, the bill targets content that "depicts, describes or represents actual or simulated sexual acts with the objective intent to arouse, titillate, or gratify the sexual desires of a person".

Senator Lee emphasised the need for updated legislation, stating, "Obscenity isn't protected by the First Amendment, but hazy and unenforceable legal definitions have allowed extreme pornography to saturate American society and reach countless children."

He added, "Our bill updates the legal definition of obscenity for the internet age so this content can be taken down and its peddlers prosecuted." Representative Miller echoed this sentiment, saying their legislation "equips law enforcement with the tools they need to target and remove obscene material from the internet, which is alarmingly destructive and far outside the bounds of protected free speech under the Constitution".

The proposed bill aims to stop the production and dissemination of pornographic material and empower prosecutors to act against it. If passed, IODA would make it illegal to transmit obscene content across state lines, making it easier to prosecute offenders.

Miller highlighted the importance of safeguarding American families, stating that she and Lee see it as their mission to "safeguard American families and ensure this dangerous material is kept out of our homes and off our screens".

This move is consistent with the stance of many prominent conservatives who advocate for censorship when it comes to pornography, citing its potentially harmful psychological impact on vulnerable young people. However, the MAGA movement has struggled to disassociate itself from controversies surrounding pornography, including high-profile incidents involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels playing a role in US President Donald Trump's “hush money” trial, Senator Ted Cruz accidentally “liking” steamy posts on X, and House Speaker Mike Johnson saying that he and his son monitor each other's devices for exposure to X-rated content.

