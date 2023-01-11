All Flights In US Grounded Due To A "Glitch": What Stranded Passengers Say

Scores of passengers due to fly reported delays on social media, and there was no estimate available for the restoration of the system.

All flights across the US have been indefinitely grounded.

The failure of a key pilot notification system has disrupted all flights across the United States. The unprecedented disruption has been led due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) computer system.

The FAA in a statement said that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system "failed" Wednesday morning, local time. The NOTAM helps communicate vital information to pilots and others involved in flight operations.

"We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the aviation body said in a statement.

Several passengers tweeted that they had been stranded due to the outage.

FAA said that they are working to restore the systems and will provide an update soon. They have also activated a hotline to help the affected passengers.

