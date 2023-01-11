All Flights In US Grounded Due To A 'Glitch': What Stranded Passengers Say

All flights across the US have been indefinitely grounded.

The failure of a key pilot notification system has disrupted all flights across the United States. The unprecedented disruption has been led due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) computer system.

The FAA in a statement said that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system "failed" Wednesday morning, local time. The NOTAM helps communicate vital information to pilots and others involved in flight operations.

"We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the aviation body said in a statement.

Several passengers tweeted that they had been stranded due to the outage.

Soooo anybody wanna tell me why all the planes in ATL airport just got grounded and they saying the FAA shut down ALL flights nationally cuz uhmmmm yeah — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) January 11, 2023

The FAA has grounded all flights due to a computer outage. Sitting on a plane @EWRairport on @UnitedAirlinespic.twitter.com/Rlq5OBmiJd — Alan Smith (@alan_f_smith) January 11, 2023

Anyone one else stranded? Our @united 🧑‍✈️ says there is a nation wide outage of FAA @FAANews computer systems. — dj patil (@dpatil) January 11, 2023

A system wide #faa computer failure means all air travel is shut down nationwide. Waiting at LGA. — Walter Katz (@w_katz1) January 11, 2023

Gotta love when you book a 6 am flight trying to avoid travel delays, but due to a nationwide FAA system issue the flight is delayed anyway. Going to be a long day :) — Adele Burk (@BurkAdele) January 11, 2023

In Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Airline just informed us that the FAA computers are down in the US and no flights are flying to America. — Sal Paradise (@kjbulko) January 11, 2023

FAA said that they are working to restore the systems and will provide an update soon. They have also activated a hotline to help the affected passengers.