All About Valentina Gomez, GOP Leader Who Shared 'Migrant Execution' Video

Valentina Gomez, a 25-year-old aspiring congresswoman and outspoken MAGA supporter, has sparked outrage once again with a disturbing video.

She is a real estate investor and political activist who is known for her far-right rhetoric.

The video, posted on X, appears to simulate the execution of an immigrant, with Gomez firing a handgun into the back of a dummy's head. She claims that undocumented individuals who commit violent crimes "deserve to be ended".

NEW: Texas Congressional candidate Valentina Gomez releases video demonstrating the punishment she wants for illegal aliens who k*ll Americans.



"It's that simple: public executions for any illegal that r*pes or k*lls an American."@ValentinaForUSA pic.twitter.com/P0BzoVhaxN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2024

Notably, Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticised Gomez, stating that she wants to "unleash hatred against migrants." However, some individuals, including fellow MAGA supporter Laura Loomer, have expressed support for Gomez's stance.

Gomez has a history of sharing provocative content on social media, including using homophobic slurs and burning LGBTQ-inclusive books, which she claims are "grooming" and "indoctrinating" children. Her inflammatory rhetoric has led to her ban from Instagram.

She was born on May 8th, 1999, in Medellin, Colombia and immigrated to the US in 2009 with her family. Although she gained much attention as a real estate investor, her entry into politics made her prominent.

She has previously worked in the financial sector, including working in a financial and strategic optimisation role at Nestle.

Despite her bold claims, Gomez's message hasn't resonated with voters. She secured only 7.4% of the vote in the Missouri Secretary of State election, finishing sixth out of eight candidates. Undeterred, Gomez has announced her candidacy for Congress in Texas, where she'll challenge Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw's seat.

Social media is playing a part in disseminating extremist and inflammatory rhetoric to gain widespread attention. Her brand of politics is not only dividing the country but is also causing repercussions in her own family. Her brother was let go from his role as an aide to Jersey City's mayor after it was disclosed that he had made donations to her campaign.

