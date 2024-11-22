Who Was Simone White, UK Lawyer Killed In Suspected Methanol Poisoning

A young UK lawyer has become the latest victim of a suspected methanol poisoning incident in Laos. Simone White, from Orpington, Kent, was among the five tourists who allegedly died after consuming drinks thought to have been spiked with methanol in the backpacker hub of Vang Vieng.

Who was Simone White?

Simone White, 28, was an associate lawyer who specialised in technology and intellectual property at Squire Patton Boggs, a law firm in London. Her work primarily focused on general commercial matters as well as both contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law, according to the firm's website.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms White had experience working across sectors. She also worked in the in-house legal team of a publicly listed global out-of-home advertising company.

Her employment history on LinkedIn shows that she's been associated with Squire Patton Boggs for over three years. She joined the firm as a trainee solicitor in August 2021, completing her two-year training period before she was promoted to associate in September 2023. Before this, she gained experience as a paralegal at Clear Channel Outdoor, working full-time from July 2019 to July 2020. Her connection with Squire Patton Boggs began earlier, during a one-month vacation scheme internship in July 2018, which further solidified her interest in the legal profession.

Ms White completed a fast-track LPC at BPP Law School between August 2020 and February 2021. Before that, she obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Newcastle University in 2019.

The incident in Laos

Simone White was visiting Vang Vieng, a popular destination for backpackers travelling across south-east Asia. Reports suggest she and others consumed drinks containing methanol, a toxic substance often found in illegally produced alcohol.

She was taken to a hospital following the incident but did not survive. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed it is supporting her family during this difficult time.

Methanol is a colourless liquid with a taste similar to regular alcohol, but even a small amount can be deadly if consumed.

Ms White's death comes amid a spate of similar fatalities in Vang Vieng. According to the BBC, among the other victims are Bianca Jones, a 19-year-old Australian, two Danish women aged 19 and 20, and an American tourist.